Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 2,004 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,865

Nine further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Friday, the Department of Health has reported.

Another 2,004 positive cases have also been recorded in the past 24 hours. There have been 11,815 new cases recorded in the past seven days. That is up from 11,815 in previous week.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 2,865 deaths have taken place that were linked to the virus. There have been 36 deaths in the past seven days. That is down from 41 the previous week.

There are 33 confirmed care home outbreaks.

Hospital occupancy is at 102% with Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Lagan Valley, Mater, Royal, South West Acute and Ulster hospitals all overcrowded. The South West Acute Hospital in Fermanagh is most significantly over capacity, at 14.53%.

There are 370 people in hospital with Covid, of those 33 are in intensive care, representing 85% of ICU beds. There are 22 people on a ventilator with Covid.

A total of 2,986,203 vaccines have been administered. 1,349,159 of those were first doses, while 1,257,405 were second doses. 10,627 vaccinations were carried out on Thursday.