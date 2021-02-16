Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 341 new cases of Covid-19

A further nine people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show the death toll from the virus has now reached 2,009 since the pandemic began.

Another 341 cases of the virus have also been recorded after 6,699 tests were carried out on 1,838 people on Monday.

A total of 109,488 people have now tested positive for the virus in the region.

There are currently 474 Covid-19 in patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals and 55 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 95%, with 44 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 64 active outbreaks of the virus.

Over the past seven days 2,070 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The highest number of cases occurred in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area with 416 people testing positive over the past week. In Belfast there were 390 new cases, while Mid Ulster had 308.

Fermanagh and Omagh had the lowest number of new cases with 48, with 87 in Ards and North Down. Mid and East Antrim and Causeway Coast and Glens both had 107 over the past week.

Mid Ulster had the highest number of cases per 100,000 people over the last week with 208.8, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon had 194.7, while Belfast had 114.3.

Fermanagh and Omagh had the lowest number per 100,000 people with 41.1, Ards and North Down had 54.1 and Causeway Coast and Glens had 74.2.

As of yesterday 426,248 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland , of which 397,243 were first doses and 29,005 were second doses.