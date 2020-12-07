Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 397 new cases reported

DoH death toll rises to 1,059Survey shows majority of NI people are in favour of taking new Covid-19 vaccineScroll down to read Monday's blog

Nurses at the Royal Free Hospital, London, simulate the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to support staff training. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A further nine deaths and 397 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings to 1,059 the total number of deaths recorded by the Department of Health.

There are currently 386 Covid patients in hospital, along with 29 in intensive care units, 21 of whom require ventilation.

Hospital occupancy is currently sitting at 99%.

There are 115 active Covid-19 outbreaks in Northern Ireland care homes.

A further 3,104 new positive cases have been recorded in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, a new survey has shown people are in favour of taking the new Covid-19 vaccine which is set to be received for the first time in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Young people are more likely to be in favour of the vaccine than older age brackets but the response to a survey of Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life panelists indicated most age groups were in favour of receiving the jab.

The survey was conducted by RAM UK, an independent research company, who sent the survey out online to all members of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life reader and user panels. The survey was also shared on social media in order for those outside these panels to share their views.

An average of 66% of young people said they were in favour, along with 65% of people over 65. It compares to an average of 63% in middle age groups.

The survey received 549 responses from panelists managed by RAM UK, an independent research company.

Panelists were mixed on whether the production of a vaccine has been rushed, with 41% of the opinion it had been, while 44% said it had not been rushed.

For those between the ages of 55 and 64, almost half (49%) said they felt it had been rushed.

For those people who feel the vaccine has been rushed, there appears to be a reluctance to agree to actually taking the vaccine with only 29% saying they would be willing to take it and 32% unsure.

Also of those who feel it has been rushed, there is uncertainty as to whether the vaccine is the only way out of the pandemic - with 46% saying it is, and 16% still uncertain.

It's compared to an average of 65% who believe the vaccine is the way out of the pandemic.

Check out our blog below to see how Monday's developments unfolded: