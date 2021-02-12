Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 407 new cases

Death toll rise to 1,975Nearly 500 in hospital with CovidShielders can now make jab appointmentsNI vaccinating five times faster than RepublicNisra's weekly stats reveal another 103 people died in past week

The Executive will be meeting next week to discuss the lifting of restrictions in Northern Ireland (Andrew Matthews/PA).

A further nine coronavirus-related deaths and 407 new cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

The latest Department of Health figures published on Friday now mean the death toll has risen to 1,975.

In terms of testing, 2,393 have contracted the virus in the past seven days. That is down from 3,200 the previous week.

In total 801,764 people have been tested and 108,434 found positive.

Hospital occupancy is at 92%. There are 488 people in hospital with Covid and 58 are in intensive care.

There are 78 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

Friday's Department of Health figures come as Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) revealed that another 103 people have died with Covid-19. The fatalities occurred in the week January 30 to February 5.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to February 5 has reached 2,614. The figures differ to the Department of Health's as it includes those deaths where medics felt coronavirus was a factor, but the person may not have been tested.

Of the 2,614 deaths, 1,676 (64.1%) took place in hospital, 737 (28.2%) in care homes, 13 (0.5%) in hospices and 188 (7.2%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Read more NI vaccinating five times faster than Republic, new figures suggest as shielders urged to get Covid jab appointment

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is carrying out vaccinations on average at a rate of five times more jab doses per day than the Republic.

Latest figures released by the Department of Health show that a total of 381,894 vaccines have now been administered – 353,757 first doses and 28,137 second doses.

In the Republic, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said 243,353 vaccines had been administered by February 8.

The disparity in rates means that around 26% of all adults have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland compared to 5% of the population in the Republic.

A total of 381,894 jabs have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.

Read more NI vaccinating five times faster than Republic, new figures suggest as shielders urged to get Covid jab appointment

Meanwhile, people here who have received a shielding letter because they have been classed as clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) to Covid-19 will be able to book their vaccination appointments from next week.

The DoH announced on Friday the appointments will be available at the seven regional vaccination centres across the province.

Telephone booking will be available from next week. Some slots for the weekend are already available for online booking, however, production of the shielding letters will be required at the centres to confirm eligibility.