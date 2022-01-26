Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 4,383 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,086

Nine new deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 4,383 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures on Wednesday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,086.

A total of 519,479 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 31,233 people have tested positive, an increase from 24,848 the week before.

Some 29 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 31 the week before.

There are currently 395 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 22 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 105% capacity with seven facilities over capacity.

There were 187 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 227 the previous week.

There are currently 207 active outbreaks in care homes, a reduction of 13 on the previous seven days.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 3,655,138 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 912,350 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.