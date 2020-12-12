Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 476 new cases

9 deaths476 new casesScroll down to read Saturday's updates

A further nine deaths and 476 new cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings to 57,773 the total number of people who have had the virus in Northern Ireland - 3,136 of whom were reported in the past seven days.

There are 409 inpatients with the virus in Northern Ireland hospitals and 27 patients in intensive care units, 23 of whom are ventilated. It makes for 100% occupancy in hospitals here.

In Mid and East Antrim, 388 cases have been diagnosed in the past seven days, followed by 357 in Belfast and 337 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

There are also 110 outbreaks in care homes here.

The Department of Health's death toll is now 1,120.

A leading doctor has advised people in Northern Ireland to choose between socialising with friends and spending time with elderly relatives in the run up to Christmas.

It's ahead of what are set to be 'super spreader' events that will lead to a crippling spike in Covid cases in January, Dr Tom Black said.

He said under normal circumstances, Northern Ireland would be in the middle of a six-week lockdown, as the two weeks of restrictions have not adequately stopped the spread of Covid-19.

"I think the population has reached its tolerance level for compliance with lockdowns," said Dr Black, chair of the British Medical Association's Northern Ireland Council.

"I don't think people are compliant with lockdowns anymore and I think we'll be very lucky when the vaccine saves us from ourselves.

Meanwhile, pent up demand for hair and beauty services here after a two-week lockdown has meant major overtime for beauty professionals across Northern Ireland.

Many beauty professionals here will have to put in extra hours to meet all appointments and try to recoup some of what has been lost from the forced closures over the past 10 months.

Here's how Saturday unfolded: