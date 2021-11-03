Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 995 new cases reported and all but one NI hospital over capacity

Death toll stands at 2,725

Nine new deaths linked to coronavirus have been announced by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

It comes as the latest figures show all but one hospital facility in Northern Ireland is operating over capacity.

The figures show Lagan Valley is the only facility that is below the available bed capacity in the health system.

Minister Robin Swann has said the health care system is facing never before seen pressures.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 109%, with eleven hospitals operating beyond their capacity.

The latest coronavirus figures from the department show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,725.

Wednesday’s figures also reveal a further 995 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,973 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 278,329 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 44 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, an increase of two on the week before.

Over the past seven days 7,779 people have tested positive, a decrease from 8,427 the week before.

There are 378 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 421 inpatients seven days ago.

The figures show 39 people are currently in intensive care, three above Tuesday’s figure.

There were 189 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 217 the previous week.

There are currently 44 active outbreaks in care homes – a reduction of seven compared to the past week.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 2,682,730 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,330,594 first doses.

There were 6,148 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 96,279 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile, Stormont's Health Minister has warned that further coronavirus restrictions may be necessary if pressures on Northern Ireland's health service continue to mount.

Robin Swann said the Executive will do all it can to avoid imposing fresh measures and added that another lockdown would represent a "detrimental step" for the region.

Mr Swann stressed the importance of driving up vaccination rates as a way to prevent the reintroduction of restrictions over the winter period.

The minister said the local health service simply does not have enough staff to cope with the current pressures.

He said the pandemic has exacerbated problems caused by years of under-investment in the system.

"I don't have enough nurses, I don't have enough doctors," he told BBC Radio Ulster.

"Unfortunately, it's not about producing staff out of nowhere - we can't do that."

Responding to criticism over a vaccine booster programme that is lagging behind the rest of the UK, Mr Swann acknowledged it had been "slow to start" but he said GPs and community pharmacies are now in a position to ramp up the rollout of the jabs.

On the prospect of further restrictions being needed in Northern Ireland, Mr Swann said: "I hope we don't get into a position where we have to go down the lengths of a further lockdown. I think we'll be doing all that we can as an Executive collectively to make sure that we don't get to that extreme level.”