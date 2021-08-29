Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine further deaths and 1,225 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,352

Nine further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen 15 further deaths in total, with six recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,225 cases of coronavirus were also reported in the latest figures from the department.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,352.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,440,759 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

Saturday saw 1,468 total vaccines administered.

Meanwhile, the role of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in the Republic of Ireland is to be re-examined as the country moves away from an "emergency situation" in the management of Covid-19, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said the format and composition of the Nphet, set up to steer Ireland's response to the pandemic, would be looked at as part of a transition to a more "normal environment across Government".

He said a decision will be made on Monday or Tuesday as the Government meets to sign on off on the road map for reopening society.

He said: "The CMO is a chief medical officer within the Department of Health and leads the public health campaign and that will continue.

"But precise formats and so on in terms of the taskforce, in terms of the senior officials group, all that will be looked at in terms of how do we transition now from what has been an emergency situation for a long period, into creating a more, if you like, normal environment across Government in dealing with the next phase.

"But all of that still remains to be decided."