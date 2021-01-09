Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine further deaths and 1,442 new cases of Covid-19

Nine further deaths, 1,442 new casesFirst woman inmate tests positive for Covid-19Education Minister asks Executive to prioritise school staff for vaccinationsScroll down to see how Saturday unfolded

A further nine people in Northern Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

All of the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours and it brings the death toll from the virus here to 1,443.

Another 1,442 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed after 11,830 tests were carried out on 4,777 people on Friday.

There have now been 87,588 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days a total of 11,298 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

In the past week 1,797 people have tested positive in the Belfast council area, with 1,697 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Newry Mourne and Down has had the highest seven-day rate of the virus with 858 cases per 100,000 people. Second highest is Mid Ulster on 798.5, followed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon on 794.2.

In Northern Ireland's hospitals there are currently 674 Covid-19 inpatients, with 47 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 97%, with 19 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 137 active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes after Education Minister Peter Weir asked the Executive to prioritise vaccinations for school staff who come into face-to-face contact with pupils.

The BBC has reported that Mr Weir asked for first priority to be given to staff within special schools given the physical contact required there, followed by any other education staff engaging with children (such as key workers and vulnerable children)."

The move was spelled out to schools in a letter from the Department of Education.

Here's how Saturday unfolded: