Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine further deaths and 1,764 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,417

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health has recorded another nine coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,764 new cases.

Deaths are on the rise with 52 reported over the past seven days compared with 44 in the previous seven day period.

In the past 24 hours 7,827 people have been tested.

During the past seven days 10,024 individuals tested positive with the highest percentage being those aged 10-14 at 11.4%.

Derry City and Strabane currently has the highest rate at 722.5 per 100k of population.

Across the country 407 people have been admitted to hospital with coronavirus, 46 of whom are in intensive care.

Seven hospitals are operating over capacity with 105% of beds occupied across Northern Ireland.

There are 134 active care home outbreaks

The current death toll in Northern Ireland for people who have tested positive for coronavirus stands at 2,417.

Meanwhile, half of the pupils at Larne High School had to remain at home after being flagged as a close contact.

Over 400 pupils have to be tested before they’re able to return to school.

School principal Stephen Reid criticised the absence of a test centre in the Co Antrim town after over 400 pupils were identified as close contacts and forced to remain at home.

The Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, has also launched a programme to support children and young people’s learning in the new academic year.