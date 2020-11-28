Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine further deaths and 315 new cases reported

DoH death toll rises to 983Scroll down to follow how Saturday's coverage unfolded

A further nine people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Eight people have died in the last 24 hours, with one person passing away outside of this period.

The death toll according to the Department of Health has now risen to 983 people.

Another 315 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 51,824.

There are 410 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 33 patients in intensive care. Twenty-nine patients are currently ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is 97%.

There are 142 active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

It comes after chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said another lockdown in Northern Ireland is not inevitable if the public stick to the health guidance over the Christmas period.

The pubic health expert said that while he expected infection rates to increase following Christmas relaxations, the extent of the rise will depend on public behaviour.

"It depends on all of us. There will be a payback for the relaxations over Christmas. But I think it's the right thing to do. It's important for our mental health and for our well-being, but we will see increased transmission," he said.

"When we come together, the virus is there and the virus will spread. So we really need to be careful, what we need to do is get the virus down as low before we go into the Christmas period as possible and be really careful over Christmas."

