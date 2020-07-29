Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine new cases of Covid-19

NI death toll remains at 556Scroll down to see how Wednesday unfolded

There have been no further coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday.

It has been more than two weeks since the most recent death was recorded. The death toll remains at 556.

A further nine cases have been diagnosed. Almost 140,000 people have so far been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland with 5,930 found positive.

Five people are in hospital and two in intensive care. There are five care homes dealing with an outbreak. A total of 170 homes have had an outbreak.

Meanwhile, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has denied claims her department told Northern Ireland taxi drivers to remove perspex screens that don't meet government standards.

Taxi drivers have hit out over what they say is a lack of financial support and information for their industry during the pandemic.

Many drivers installed perspex screens at their own expense in order to continue working.

They now say the the industry is "on its knees" after falling through the cracks of existing hardship schemes and struggling to make a living during the pandemic.

Some taxi drivers said they've received a letter asking them to remove perspex screens.

Ms Mallon said the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has offered advice to those who want to fit screens.

She said the DVA wanted to ensure the screens fitted did not interfere with driving positions or seat belts.

"We're not saying take your screens out," she said.

"What we're saying is can you just bring along your document just to show who fitted it and it will be checked for safety," she said.

