Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No announcement on hospitality lockdown extension as 12 further deaths and 516 new cases reported

Chancellor confirms that extension of jobs furlough scheme to end of March applies to NIDepartment of Health death toll rises to 752Health officials recommend two week extension to hospitality lockdownDUP MP Sammy Wilson launches extraordinary attack on senior NI medic Dr Tom BlackScroll down to read Thursday's blog

No announcement has yet been made on whether further restrictions will be imposed on hospitality businesses, when four weeks of lockdown for the sector come to an end on November 13.

Speaking at a Stormont press conference on Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said discussions will continue with the sector amid intensive engagement on whether new measures will need to be put in place.

Addressing the Northern Ireland public, Mrs Foster said: "Your efforts have gained us important ground."

She said although the proportion of older people contracting Covid has been increasing, the estimated R rate in community has fallen to 0.7.

People are now being asked to redouble their efforts with one week to go - albeit at a huge cost to the economy, with attendance at workplaces down 44% and decreased footfall down 57% in Belfast city centre.

Four weeks of restrictions have now cost Northern Ireland £400 million, she said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a further 12 people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus.

Eight deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with four being reported outside of this period.

The death toll has now risen to 752.

Another 516 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 41,374.

There are 409 people in hospital with the virus, with 49 of these patients in intensive care.

Forty-two Covid patients are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is currently sitting at 100% and there are 126 active Covid-19 outbreaks in Northern Ireland care homes.

It comes as the Chancellor has extended the furlough jobs support scheme until the end of March.

Rishi Sunak pledged to the people of Northern Ireland - and the other devolved nations - the scheme would be there to support them.

He said a review would be conducted in January. Employers will continue to pay pension and National Insurance contributions while the government pays up to 80% of wages. It means the government will have been supporting the workforce for an entire year.

Rishi Sunak said the Government's highest priority remains "to protect jobs and livelihoods".

Check out our live blog below to see how Thursday's developments unfolded: