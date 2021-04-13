Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths and 112 new cases after 330 Covid-19 sanctions handed out

Death toll remains 2,129

There have been no deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The death toll in the region from the virus remains at 2,129.

Another 112 people have tested positive for the virus after 9,585 tests were carried out on 2,607 people on Monday.

There have been 118,476 positive cases of the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 774 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 576 the week before.

There are currently 77 Covid-19 patients in the region's hospitals, with seven in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 99% and 36 intensive care unit beds remain free.

There are currently five active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland's care homes.

It comes after police released their weekly Covid-19 enforcement statistics, showing 330 further sanctions in the past week.

Since March last year police have issued a total of 2,101 COV1 penalty notices for breaking the regulations, 4,876 COV4 penalty notices with fines starting at £200 and 65 COV7 penalty notices which came into effect on April 9, replacing COV4 notices.

A further 182 COV4 notices were handed out over the last week. The COV4 notices previously replaced COV1 after police were handed further powers.

In total 1,882 COV2 prohibition notices have been handed out with 250 for gatherings in a commercial premises and 1,632 for gatherings in a private dwelling. This represents an increase of 41 from last week.

A further four notices were handed out for gatherings in a commercial premises and 37 in a private dwelling.

Another five people have been fined £1,000 for failure to self isolate, with 64 COV3 notices handed out since the pandemic began.

Penalties issued to businesses for breaching the regulations also increased with one COV5 penalty notice issued.

Fines for businesses start at £1,000 up to a maximum of £10,000 and 85 COV5 notices have been issued in total.

The COV5 penalty notice has been replaced by COV9 from April 9. Three COV9 notices have been served so far.

One further penalty notice for failing to wear a face covering without a reasonable excuse was also handed out. The COV6 notice carries a fine of £200 and a total of six have been issued to date.

Another 32 Community Resolution Notices have been issued since last week, with the total now standing at 2,384.