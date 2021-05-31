Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths and 39 new positive cases reported

Over 1.7m coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported no further deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hour period, while 39 new positive cases of the virus have been detected.

The vaccine rollout has also seen 1,709,453 doses administered in Northern Ireland.

Following a break on Bank Holiday Monday, a full breakdown of the Covid figures will be resumed on Tuesday via the Department’s Daily Dashboard.

To date, a total of 2,153 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded by the Department since the start of the pandemic.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It follows the news that army medics assisting in Northern Ireland’s vaccine rollout are standing down after delivering 100,000 doses.

Last week, Taoiseach Michael Martin also spoke of his “hope, excitement and relief” as he confirmed the widespread reopening of the Irish Republic during the summer.

This will allow more people in Northern Ireland to travel across the border for holidays as hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation reopen on June 2 with more relaxing of restrictions to follow.