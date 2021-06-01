Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths and 54 new cases as Orange Order confirms Twelfth return

Death toll remains at 2,153

No further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total death toll from the virus remains at 2,153 people.

A further 54 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 1,476 tested over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures come as the Orange Order confirmed plans for the return of the Twelfth this year.

A total of 122,731 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

One person has died from the virus in the past seven days, up from zero the previous week.

Over the past seven days 460 people have tested positive, down from 580 the week before.

There are currently 20 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 103%, and seven facilities are over capacity.

There are currently four active outbreaks in care homes.

It comes as the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland confirmed this year’s main Twelfth of July parades are to go ahead.

The Orange Order said it met with the First Minister Arlene Foster, along with Health Minister Robin Swann and the chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and that following the meeting they have “rescinded with immediate effect” a previous ban on parades.

This year’s celebrations will not be entirely back to normal however, with the Orange Order confirming there will be no traditional County or combined District Twelfth parades.

Instead it "has been agreed that localised Twelfth parades will be held in accordance with the regulations in effect at that time”.