Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths and 84 new cases

Death toll remains at 2,153

No further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total death toll from the virus remains at 2,153 people.

A further 84 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,301 tested over the past 24 hours

A total of 122,815 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

One person has died from the virus in the past seven days, up from zero the previous week.

Over the past seven days 484 people have tested positive, down from 535 the week before.

There are currently 17 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 105%, and seven facilities are over capacity.

There are currently two active outbreaks in care homes.

The latest Department of Health vaccination data shows 1,737,125 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 8,134 administered yesterday.

Meanwhile, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said confidence in the Covid-19 vaccines has been "sky high" across the UK. His comments come as the UK is set to reach a milestone of three quarters of the population having been vaccinated.

The Health Secretary told the Global Vaccine Confidence Summit: "Across the UK confidence in the vaccine programme has been sky high.

"We continue to top the list of places where people are willing to take, or have taken, a Covid vaccine - around nine in 10 of us."

He added: "I am aware that this isn't a vaccine world cup - different nations don't compete for one prize, we know that when everyone is safe we're all going to be the winners."

Mr Hancock added that when vaccine confidence in one country "takes a hit" then "word can spread, fake news travels fast".

"Vaccine confidence is an international challenge and one that takes international action," he added.