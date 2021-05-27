Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths, fewer than 90 cases and vaccine programme extended

Nine days since last Covid-19 deathDeath toll remains at 2,152Another 84 people test positiveVaccine programme extended to all adults in NI

Gary Davidson (left), 55, from Lisbane in Co Down, was the first to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from Nurse Susan McComisky at the newly opened Covid-19 vaccination centre in the SSE Arena, Belfast, in March. PA.

It has been nine days since the Department of Health reported a Covid-19 related death as 84 people tested positive for the virus.

Those who tested positive for Covid-19 came in the past 24 hours.

The death toll remains at 2,152, according to Department of Health (DoH) figures on Thursday.

There has been 525 positive cases in the last week, down from 604 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 102% with 3,127 people in beds, although the majority will not have Covid. A total of two patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care - one of those is ventilated.

And four care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

The figures came after the DoH announced that Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme is now open to everyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland.

More than 1million people have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine - over 70% of the adult population - and more than 625,000 (over 40%) have received two doses.

Opening the booking system to all adults is another important milestone in the vaccination programme, which was launched less than six months ago.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he was “delighted” the vaccination programme is now open to all adults.

“I know this will be very welcome news for young people who have been waiting patiently for their turn to get the jab,” he said.

“Today’s announcement is another important milestone in the drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can, so that we can see a return to normality.

“The tremendous success of the vaccination programme has brought great hope and has helped to enable the recent further easing of restrictions.

“The expansion of the vaccination programme, well ahead of schedule, to everyone aged 18 and over is testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in delivering the vaccine throughout Northern Ireland.”

Adults aged 18 and over were permitted to make a booking from 8am on Thursday.

In line with the latest JCVI advice, anyone aged under 40 can book their vaccination at a Trust centre in order to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, added: “I know that many young people will be very keen to book their jab now that they’re eligible for vaccination.

“It’s important to understand that while the risk of severe disease is lower in young people, some may become very ill and, of course, they can pass on the virus to others who may be more vulnerable.

“We’re dealing with the emergence of new variants and we all have a part to play in keeping each other safe.

“I would urge everyone aged 18 and over to book a slot for vaccination, including those in older age-groups who have not yet stepped forward. Together we can make a difference.”

Vaccine supplies remain limited and as a result there will be approximately 20,000 slots available for booking on Thursday morning.

The Department of Health asked those awaiting on an appointment to be patient as additional slots for future weeks will be released every Thursday morning.

If you are under 40 and wish to make an informed decision to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there are slots available at the SSE Arena and at participating community pharmacies.

Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at: covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service