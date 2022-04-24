Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths reported this weekend as another 366 positive cases confirmed

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

The latest statistics mean this weekend has seen no deaths recorded across both Saturday and Sunday.

Another 366 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, meaning the weekend has seen more than 800 positive cases in the region, with 482 recorded on Saturday.

Under current NI rules since January 5, people who tested positive on a Lateral Flow Test no longer need to get a PCR.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland remains at 3,405.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show, as of noon on Sunday, there have been 3,783,719 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,426,726 first doses and 1,337,171 second doses.

The Department also confirmed 999,074 booster doses of the vaccine have been administered to date.