Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further Covid-19 deaths and two new cases reported

NI death toll remains at 556Scroll down to read Tuesday's live blog

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has announced.

The death toll remains at 556.

There have been two positive tests for the virus out of the 875 people tested. The total number of confirmed infections in Northern Ireland is 5,790.

There are 10 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with one patient in intensive care.

And there are 12 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

It comes as face masks are to become mandatory in shops across England from Friday July 24 with £100 fines for non-compliance.

The move will bring England into line with Scotland and other major European nations such as Spain, Italy and Germany.

While the NI Executive recommends shoppers wear masks inside stores it is not yet mandatory. Infrastructure Minster Nichola Mallon has said it should become mandatory in shops if that is what the science advises.

Aodhan Connelly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, told Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster if the measure comes it, retailers and staff should not be expected to enforce the policy.

Check out our live blog below to see how Tuesday's developments unfolded: