Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths, 109 new positive cases

A further 109 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 48 hours.

No further deaths were reported by the department in that time frame, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,149.

Only limited figures are now released at the weekend from the Department of Health.

The latest vaccination figures from the Department of Health show that 1,548,336 total vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

According to the figures from Sunday, 995,905 are first doses while 552,431 are second doses. 6,600 vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the timing of travel restrictions on India, although sidestepped questions on whether the decision was linked to Boris Johnson's planned trade mission.

India was added to the UK's travel ban "red list" on April 23, two weeks after Pakistan and despite figures suggesting a higher case rate per 100,000 people.

But Health Secretary Mr Hancock argued testing rates were lower in Pakistan at the time and the proportion of arrivals in the UK from the country testing positive for Covid-19 was three times higher than from India.

Critics have warned tougher action should have been taken sooner against India to prevent the spread of the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK.

More than 1,300 cases of the variant have been identified in the country, with Mr Hancock believing it is "quite likely" it will become the dominant strain in the UK amid concerns over how transmissible it may be.

Mr Hancock told Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News: "This variant was notified as a variant under investigation after we'd already put India on the red list.

"The decision to put India on the red list was taken because of the high positivity rate of people coming from India and looking at the epi-curve in India.

"When we put Pakistan on the red list at the start of April that's because the proportion of people testing positive coming in from Pakistan was three times higher the proportion coming from India, and it was only after we put India on the red list that this variant went under investigation, and then earlier this month it became a variant of concern."