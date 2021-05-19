Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 107 cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,152

The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is prepared to be administered at a surgery in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

No further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The total death toll from the virus remains at 2,152 people.

A further 107 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,709 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 121,821 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Four people have died from the virus in the past seven days, up from two the previous week.

Over the past seven days 614 people have tested positive, down from 649 the week before.

There are currently 37 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%, and there are currently four active outbreaks in care homes.

According to the Department of Health’s vaccination dashboard, 1,579,129 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 6,927 people vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the European Union will give fully vaccinated tourists the green light to visit resorts - but Boris Johnson insisted that holidays in Spain and France remain off limits for now.

England and Scotland currently operate a ‘traffic-light’ system for international travel, with Northern Ireland ministers yet to announce plans here.

The prime minister sought to clarify confusion over the "amber list" of countries, including most European destinations, to which travel is allowed but not encouraged.

Mr Johnson insisted the position was "very clear" and people should only travel to an amber list country "for some extreme circumstance, such as the serious illness of a family member".

"You should not be going to an amber list country on holiday," the prime minister told MPs.

His comments came after EU ambassadors backed plans to allow vaccinated UK holidaymakers to visit the bloc this summer.

They recommended at a meeting on Wednesday that rules should be changed to allow non-essential visits into the EU by people who have had the full course of doses.

The policy will need to be formally signed off by ministers of member states.