Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 115 new positive cases

Death toll remains at 2,155

No further deaths from coronavirus and 115 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

This means the total deaths recorded by the department since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.

A further 115 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,201 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 123,981 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

No deaths have been recorded from the virus in the past seven days, compared to one death recorded the previous week.

Over the past seven days 722 people have tested positive, up from 550 the week before.

There are currently 15 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with none in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 101%, and five facilities are over capacity.

There are currently two active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 1,872, 692 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,115,237 first doses.

Meanwhile, the Labour party has accused the Government of incompetence over its handling of Covid variants, saying lax border policies led to the Delta variant, originally identified in India, entering the country.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "Rather than red-listing this variant, we essentially gave it the red carpet treatment as 20,000 people were allowed to arrive from India over a number of weeks in April, even though the warning signs were there. That essentially seeded this Delta variant across the country."

Pressed on the issue on Times Radio, Mr Gove said: "We can always look back and wish that we'd done things differently but we operated on the basis of facts that we had at the time, and India was placed on the red list before the Delta variant was a ... variant of concern.

"And again, you know, the decisions that ministers, that doctors, that scientists have to take can never be made with perfect knowledge."