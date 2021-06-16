Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 143 new positive cases

Death toll remains at 2,155

No further deaths from coronavirus and 143 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

This means the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.

A further 143 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,416 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 124,124 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

No deaths have been recorded from the virus in the past seven days, compared to one death recorded the previous week.

Over the past seven days 765 people have tested positive, up from 582 the week before.

There are currently 16 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with none in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 103%, and seven facilities are over capacity.

There are currently two active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 1,899,610 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,126,677 first doses.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson twice described Health Secretary Matt Hancock as "hopeless" early in the coronavirus pandemic, according to private messages published by former aide Dominic Cummings.

Mr Cummings published a series of screenshots purportedly showing WhatsApp exchanges between himself and the Prime Minister to combat what he said are "lies" from No 10.

The blog post exceeding 7,000 words is the latest salvo in a bitter row between the former aide, Mr Johnson and the Health Secretary, who Mr Cummings blames for many failings during the crisis.

He said the initial post shows that "No10/Hancock have repeatedly lied about the failures last year" and accused them of now trying to "rewrite history".

Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November during a power struggle, accused the Prime Minister of now publicly supporting the "fiction" that he has been in agreement with the Health Secretary throughout the pandemic.

But the former chief aide argued the messages show otherwise, as do Mr Johnson's moves to carve up some of Mr Hancock's responsibilities and hand them to other individuals.