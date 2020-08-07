Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 15 new cases reported

NI death toll remains at 556 peopleScroll down to read Friday's blog

No further deaths and 15 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The death toll remains at 556 people.

After 2,153 people were tested 15 individuals were confirmed as positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 6,064.

On Thursday there were 43 new cases - the highest number since May.

Three patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, with two in intensive care.

There are three current outbreaks in care homes.

The latest NISRA figures show in the week up to last Friday, July 31, there was one death in which coronavirus was a factor. It has been over three weeks since the last death attributed directly to the virus.

Meanwhile, all those arriving in Northern Ireland from Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas will be required from this Saturday to quarantine for 14 days.

The three countries have been removed from the travel corridors list due to a continued rise in Covid-19 cases.

The restrictions will take effect from 4am on Saturday August 8.

Meanwhile two countries are to be added to the travel corridors list. These are Brunei and Malaysia.

They will be added to the list from 4am on Tuesday August 11. As a result, quarantine will not be required for anyone arriving into NI from these countries.

It comes after the Executive agreed to make face coverings mandatory in shops and enclosed spaces from Monday.

Check out our live blog below to see how Friday's coronavirus developments unfolded: