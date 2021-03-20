Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 159 new cases

No further deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland while 159 new positive cases were confirmed. (Liam McBurney/PA)

No further deaths from coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours while there have 159 new positive cases of the virus.

The latest figures from the Department of Health mean the total deaths since the start of the pandemic stand at 2,103.

On Saturday there were 156 Covid-positive patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, including 18 in intensive care and 16 requiring ventilation.

Hospital occupancy currently stands at 98%.

In the last seven days there have been 1,085 positive test cases for Covid-19, down from 1,319 in the previous week.

This week Stormont's Health Minister Robin Swann called on the public not to let their guard down as he reflected on a year since the first Covid death in Northern Ireland.

An older man with underlying health conditions died on March 19 last year, with his passing linked to the virus.

“We are all very aware of the devastation caused by Covid-19 in the past year,” said Mr Swann.

“Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of those who have died. I know I speak for people across Northern Ireland in saying that.

“We can see better days ahead in the battle against the virus, but we must never forget the pain and loss it has caused, nor can we ever overlook its capacity to inflict more suffering.

“We must remain vigilant and keep taking the steps that we know will stop Covid-19 spreading.”

On Friday afternoon, it was reported that 726,290 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 655,581 of them first doses and 70,709 second doses.

The Department of Health also assured the public that issues with the UK supply of AstraZeneca would not cause any major problems, but a two week delay could be expected.