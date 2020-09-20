Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 176 new Covid cases confirmed by Department of Health

Death toll remains at 575Number of cases since start of outbreak now 9,341Scroll down to read Sunday's blog

Restrictions are in plays in several areas of Northern Ireland due to an increase in cases

A further 176 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

It brings the total number of cases diagnosed since the outbreak began to 9,341 - with 977 people testing positive in the last seven days.

No further deaths have been reported. The death toll remains at 575.

There are currently 21 Covid patients being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with four patients in intensive care.

Some 27 care homes are also dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The latest figures comes after Northern Ireland recorded its highest daily increase in Covid cases on Saturday, with 222 people diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

Health Minister Robin Swann warned on Friday that two-week periods of intense localised lockdowns could be imposed if Covid cases continue to increase at this level.

New restrictions have already came into effect in parts of Co Armagh, the greater Belfast area and Ballymena.

Areas affected include parts of Armagh city, Keady, Killylea and Markethill.

In the Republic, tighter restrictions have been imposed in Dublin following a spike in cases. On Saturday 274 cases of the virus were confirmed in the country - 166 of those in the capital.

Meanwhile, 'wet' pubs - those which do not serve food - are preparing to reopen on Wednesday following months of closure.

Check out our live blog below to see how Sunday's coronavirus developments unfolded: