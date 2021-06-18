Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 178 new positive cases

Death toll remains at 2,155

No further deaths from coronavirus and 178 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

This means the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.

A further 178 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,457 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 124,481 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

No deaths have been recorded from the virus in the past seven days, compared to one death recorded the previous week.

Over the past seven days 906 people have tested positive, a rise from 628 the week before.

There are currently 16 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with no patients in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 100%, and four facilities are over capacity.

There are currently three active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Friday, a total of 1,922,617 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,132,546 first doses.

The SSE Arena vaccination centre in Belfast also marked a significant milestone, with staff at the facility having administered 200,000 vaccines.

Meanwhile, there is concern over the rise of the Delta variant throughout the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, the Stormont Executive made the decision to push back any proposed Covid-19 easements until next month, in light of the rapid increase of the Delta variant.

There has been a 79% rise in one week in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India, Public Health England (PHE) has said.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the increase across the UK is being driven by younger age groups, many of whom have now been invited for a vaccination as the jab rollout extends to anyone aged 18 and over.

Hospital cases have also risen, though most of those needing treatment have not had a vaccine.

The data shows that 75,953 confirmed and probable cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant have now been found in the UK - up by 33,630, or 79%, on the previous week.

Of the 75,953, some 70,856 have been in England, 4,659 in Scotland, 254 in Northern Ireland and 184 in Wales.

The most recent data shows 99% of confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus across the country are the Delta variant.

Dr Harries said: "Cases are rising rapidly across the country and the Delta variant is now dominant.

"The increase is primarily in younger age groups, a large proportion of which were unvaccinated but are now being invited to receive the vaccine."