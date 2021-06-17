Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 179 new positive cases

Death toll remains at 2,155

No further deaths from coronavirus and 179 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

This means the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,155.

A further 179 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,436 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 124,303 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

No deaths have been recorded from the virus in the past seven days, compared to one death recorded the previous week.

Over the past seven days 847 people have tested positive, up from 592 the week before.

There are currently 16 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with zero in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%, and five facilities are over capacity.

There are currently three active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 1,911,239 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,128,670 first doses.

Meanwhile, enhanced Covid testing is to be rolled out in two Northern Ireland towns amid concerns over cases of the Delta variant.

The Public Health Agency has identified an unspecified number of probable cases of the variant, first detected in India, in areas of Ballymoney and Omagh.

Officials are urging anyone without symptoms to get tested in certain targeted neighbourhoods within these areas.

The PHA said it will enable asymptomatic Covid-19 cases to be identified early and reduce the risk of spread in the community, pending confirmation that the variant is present in the towns.

Testing is opening to everyone in the areas over the age of five.

Households in the areas that this testing covers will be contacted directly by PHA by post from tomorrow (Friday).

Dr Brid Farrell from the PHA, said: “Testing in these areas is a precautionary measure to identify asymptomatic cases and help prevent and delay further spread of the virus.

“We encourage all those eligible in the neighbourhoods identified by the agency to present for testing, preferably within 24-72 hours of receiving their letter.

“We are particularly interested in people in the 18 to 40 age group coming forward for testing as we are seeing more cases of the Delta variant in this age group throughout Northern Ireland.

“This is a reminder to everyone that we should take steps now to help reduce the spread of the variant, and must avoid becoming complacent. Everyone over the age of 18 who has not yet booked their vaccine should do so now – if you have had your first dose, make sure you attend for your second one. Two doses of the vaccine appears to have a high degree of effectiveness against the Delta variant, and getting it will not only help protect you, but also more vulnerable members of our community."