Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 1,798 cases

The Department of Health confirmed on Friday that no people have died in the past 24 hours after contracting Covid-19.

A further 1,798 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in that period, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 663,440.

Over the past seven days 14,086 people have tested positive, a decrease from 15,973 cases the previous seven days.

Some 15 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from 21 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,265.

There are currently 153 active outbreaks in care homes.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 35 and 39.

There are three confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. None of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 106% with 10 hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,743,741 vaccines and 973,330 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.