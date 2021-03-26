Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 181 new cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,107

There have been no further deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland recorded within the last 24 hours by the Department of Health on Friday.

The latest figures show that Northern Ireland's death toll from the virus remains at 2,107 after no deaths were recorded for the past three days in a row.

Over the past seven days there have been four deaths from the virus, down from six the week before.

The department also confirmed 181 new cases of Covid-19 after 2,947 tests were carried out.

A total of 116,696 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Over the past seven days 1,061 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, down from 1,127 the week before.

There are currently 143 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 13 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 97%, while 23 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently six active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes as the deputy First minister says the impact of the pandemic on young people has been particularly "deep and severe".

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill during visit to St Pius X College in Magherafelt Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Michelle O'Neill was making the comments during a visit to St Pius X College in Magherafelt where she spoke with students in years 12 to 14.

Mrs O'Neill looked back at the past year of restrictions while visiting St Pius X College in Magherafelt on Friday and referenced the "hugely difficult" decisions the Executive had to take around closing schools.

"That marked the beginning of the toughest of years for our young people, who have had their lives turned upside down,” she said.

Michelle O’Neill continued: “A year is a long time for any of us, but particularly so when you’re young. A time when you rely on the support of friends, experience rites of passage usually taken for granted and prepare for the next steps of education, training or work.

“I know it has been particularly difficult for those in exam years who have been worried about how the disruption will impact on their futures. I welcomed the opportunity to discuss this with students at St Pius X College in Magherafelt today, at the end of their first week back in the classroom.

“They are a really inspirational group of young people who spoke candidly to me about the many challenges they have faced over the last year - remote learning, looking after their wellbeing, staying apart from their friends, and missing the things they enjoy.

“It was wonderful to see the students back in class and looking to the future with hope. We very much look forward to the planned return of all remaining students to the school.”

The deputy First Minister also praised the teaching and non-teaching staff at St Pius X, for their work to support students. She said: “School communities have put in an enormous amount of work over the last year, not only to meet the challenge of remote learning but to make the school environment as safe as possible for both students and staff.

“I have been really impressed by the commitment shown by the St Pius X team, the educational and academic progress of their students and the pastoral care they have demonstrated to promote the wellbeing everyone at the school.”