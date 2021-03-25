Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 183 new cases

Death toll remains at 2,107 Scroll down for live updates

First Minister Arlene Foster has said a decision on foreign travel in the summer months will be made after April 12.

The DUP leader was speaking at the Executive’s weekly press conference on Thursday afternoon, alongside deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and they were asked whether they believe foreign holidays will be possible this summer.

The development comes as there have been no further deaths from coronavirus recorded on Thursday for the second day in a row.

The latest figures from the Department of Health are within the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland's death toll from the virus remains at 2,107.

Over the past seven days there have been five deaths from the virus, down from six the week before.

The department also confirmed 183 new cases of Covid-19 after 2,890 tests were carried out.

A total of 116,515 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Over the past seven days 1,054 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, down from 1,141 the week before.

There are currently 153 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 14 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 100%, while 25 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently six active outbreaks of the virus.

Live updates below: