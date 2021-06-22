Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 187 test positive for virus 

No further deaths have been reported.

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been reported and a further 187 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has said.

The up-to-date figures published on Tuesday mean the death toll remains at 2,155.

There has been 1,064 positive cases in the last week, up from 679 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 102% with 3,178 people in beds. There are no patients with Covid-19 in intensive care. There are 13 Covid inpatients, none of whom are on ventilators.

And three care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

A total of 1,960,401 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, including 1,140,838 first doses.

Meanwhile, musician Van Morrison has launched a legal bid to challenge a pandemic ban on live music.

The musician is set to begin judicial review proceedings against Stormont regulations that prohibit live music in indoor licensed and unlicensed venues selling food or drink in Northern Ireland.

And a spending watchdog has said a hardship fund for Covid-hit sporting clubs should have taken applicants’ bank balances and reserves into account.

It found Royal County Down Golf Club received a grant of £1.5m — despite a “very significant bank balance and a high level of reserves".

Three other clubs received more than £250,000 — far in excess of grants awarded elsewhere to golf clubs in the UK or Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Audit Office said the golf sector benefited from a failure to divide funding into ‘pots’ of support, so that grants could be concentrated on key areas.

Auditor General Kieran Donnelly found the use of public funds in come cases was not appropriate. He acknowledged the scheme had to be delivered in a "very short period of time and under considerable pressure", lessons needed to be learned.