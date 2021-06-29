Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 278 people test positive for virus

Death toll remains at 2,155Public Health Agency warn against ‘complacency’

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has warned against “complacency” and urged the public to follow health guidance amid a spike of Covid-19 cases.

It comes as another 278 cases of coronavirus were reported in the last. 24 hours. There have been no further deaths, with the toll remaining at 2,155.

A total of 126,747 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 1,680 people have tested positive, a significant rise from 1,120 the week before.

There are currently 19 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 100%, and five facilities are over capacity.

There are currently four active outbreaks in care homes.

Meanwhile, the Irish government is delaying the return of some indoor activities, including hospitality, over increasing cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant.

Indoor hospitality was due to reopen on 5 July.

The recommendation was made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Taoiseach said while there will be an increase in the number of people who can attend outdoor events and the number who can attend weddings will be increased to 50 as planned, "the return to other indoor activities including hospitality will be delayed".

The PHA in Northern Ireland is urging people to stick to guidance around social distancing and hygiene, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

With relaxing restrictions in hospitality and an expected boost in the weather in the coming days, the PHA have warned the public there will be increased cases if people do not stick to guidance.

They said a recent “sharp increase” in cases was linked to social events involving young people in north Down and east Belfast, adding there is likely to be spikes in south Belfast, Hillsborough, Comber, Bangor and the Ards Peninsula.

Dr Gerry Waldron, Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “We really want people to continue to exercise caution and restraint to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, we have in recent days seen an increase in cases in the younger age group.

“This is a group which is less likely to have received both doses of the vaccine and with the increasing number of Delta cases in Northern Ireland, which we know to be much more transmissible, we are urging everyone to be sensible, enjoy the summer months, but do so safely.

“Over the next few days there will be temptation to get out and enjoy the warm weather and celebrate, but if we see large numbers gathering or people abandoning public health advice, we could see a sharp increase in cases, so we all need to act with caution.”

The agency reminded the public Northern Ireland’s vaccination centres are now offering first dose Pfizer jabs to people in all adult age groups – to everyone aged 18 and over. There are also be mobile, walk-in and pop-up clinics in different locations.”