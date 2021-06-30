Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 375 people test positive for virus

Death toll remains at 2,155

The Delta variant is hitting hardest the age groups who have not yet been offered a vaccine

Another 375 cases of coronavirus were reported in the last. 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

There have been no further deaths announced, with the toll here remaining at 2,155.

A total of 127,122 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing for the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 1,852 people have tested positive, a sharp rise from 1,159 the week before.

There are currently 20 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 103%, and eight facilities are over capacity.

There are currently four active outbreaks in care homes.

The latest vaccination data from the Department of Health shows 2,027,724 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland. This includes 862,932 second doses.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser have underlined the importance of as many people as possible getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

They have appealed to young people in the 18-29 age group to come forward for their jabs.

“Vaccination was extremely important before the Delta variant of Covid-19. It is all the more important now, with the variant circulating in NI in increasing numbers,” Sir Michael McBride said.

“I again urge younger people to get their jabs without delay, and would appeal to their parents to encourage them to do so. The right time to get the jab is right now.

“As modelling information already in the public domain has indicated, we are facing the potential of a significant Covid-19 surge by the end of summer, if not sooner.

“We can limit this surge and the damage it may do through the actions we all take right now. First and foremost, this means getting fully vaccinated with both vaccine doses.

“It also means continuing to follow public health advice to stop the virus spreading – hands, face, space and fresh air. In particular, avoid cramped or crowded indoor settings with poor ventilation.

“We all want to protect and extend the freedoms we have reclaimed from the pandemic. We all want our lives back, to be able to do things that matter to us. We are getting there and young people have made a huge difference. You have missed out on too much already.

"Let’s not miss out on any more. Vaccination is key. So too is avoiding complacency. The worst thing we could do right now is imagine that this is over, that the risk has gone.”