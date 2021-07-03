Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 460 new cases, highest daily figure in five months

Northern Ireland has recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases for the past five months.

While there have been no further deaths from coronavirus, 460 new positive cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

The latest official statistics also show over 2,000 new positive cases recorded in the past week.

To date, a total of 2,054,420 vaccines have been administered. Of these, 1,168,739 were first doses and 877,402 were second doses.

The first coronavirus death for almost a month was reported on Friday by the Department of Health.

Prior to this, the last death took place on June 8, according to its dashboard.

The total deaths recorded by the department since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,156.

It comes amid the arrival of mobile vaccination clinics at a number of locations in Northern Ireland this weekend.

A Belfast Trust mobile bus will be at Belfast City Hall on Saturday between 2.30pm and 8.00pm.

Also on Saturday, a Southern Trust walk-in COVID vaccine clinic will be open at the Quays in Newry, beside Boots, from 9.30am – 3.30pm.

A South Eastern Trust vaccination bus will be at Castlewellan Community Centre, 32 Circular Road, Castlewellan, on Saturday from 11.00am – 7.00pm.

On Sunday, it will be Newcastle’s turn, with the bus located at Donard Park Car Park from 11.00am – 7.00pm.

Those attending these facilities must bring photographic ID and where possible their Health and Care number.