Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 49 new cases reported

No further deaths and 49 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The official death toll remains at 560 people.

Out of the 3,400 people tested in the last 24 hours, 49 people were confirmed as positive for the virus.

A total of 452 cases have been recorded in the last seven days, including 134 in Belfast and 80 in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district council area.

The total number of infections in Northern Ireland is now 7,187.

There are currently 17 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with two of these patients in intensive care.

There are 15 active outbreaks at care homes in Northern Ireland.

On Saturday it was confirmed that 89 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the region.

There were a total of 452 new cases recorded last week and 817 in the last two weeks. Belfast has the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases across Northern Ireland with a total of 1,732 cases reported since the outbreak.