Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 53 new cases

Death toll remains at 2,152

Pubs and restaurants across Northern Ireland reopened to serve people in-doors. Garry McCorkindale pours a pint in The sunflower pub in Belfast City Centre. Pic Presseye Jonathan Porter

There have been 53 new Covid cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

It is the lowest figure of cases since August 31.

There have been no further deaths.

The statistics published on Monday also reveal a total of 1,634,089 vaccines have been administered across Northern Ireland.

There are 29 hospital inpatients with Covid and two in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 2,152.

Four care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

A total of 617 positive coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past seven days, up from 609 the previous week.

In Northern Ireland, 993,620 individuals have been tested to date.

The figures come as pubs and restaurants on Monday were finally able to welcome customers indoors for the first time since Christmas as another raft of restrictions are eased.

Some mitigations are in place for health and safety reasons, similar to those imposed when indoor hospitality was allowed to open on several occasions last year.

Only table service is permitted, with six people from six households allowed at a table. Up to 10 people from the same household are allowed at a table, and children under 12 are not included in these rules.

Contact details of all customers must be taken for contact tracing and face coverings must be worn whenever someone is not sitting, such as when going to the toilet.

Music must also be kept at ambient levels and customers must stay at their tables, in other words — no dancing, gaming machines or pool.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health was forced to clarify inaccurate comments made by Health Minister Robin Swann on radio earlier on Monday.

The UUP man “misspoke” when he branded holiday travel to amber list countries “unlawful” for people from Northern Ireland on Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan programme.

Mr Swann had claimed travellers visiting destinations on the amber list to enjoy a holiday was “not [a] permitted action at this point in time”.

"If it’s for a holiday reason, then yes, it is not permitted action at this point in time,” he wrongly stated.

The programme later clarified that it had received communication from the Department of Health that travel to amber-list countries is not unlawful.

Travellers, however, are encouraged not to travel to those destinations for holidays under guidance.