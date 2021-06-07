Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 54 cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,154

A further 54 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

No further deaths were reported, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,154. One death has been reported over the past seven days.

There have been 523 positive cases in the past seven days, up from 486 the previous week.

There are 16 patients in hospital with Covid-19, one of whom is in intensive care. Hospital occupancy is at 103%

According to the latest vaccination figures, 1,800,814 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland.

There have been 8,686 vaccinations administered on Sunday according to the Department of Health dashboard.

The figures show 123,186 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the pandemic. There are currently two active care home outbreaks.

Meanwhile, MPs have warned NHS and social care staff burnout has reached an "emergency" level and poses a risk to the future of services. The Health and Social Care Committee called for immediate action to support exhausted staff who have worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but pointed to long-standing, unresolved issues even beforehand. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) told MPs that, prior to the onset of the pandemic, there were 50,000 nursing vacancies in the UK, while the Royal College of Psychiatrists has said a lack of staff is one of the biggest causes of workforce burnout in mental health services.

In a new report, the MPs said: "The emergency that workforce burnout has become will not be solved without a total overhaul of the way the NHS does workforce planning.

"After the pandemic, which revealed so many critical staff shortages, the least we can do for staff is to show there is a long-term solution to those shortages, ultimately the biggest driver of burnout."