Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 58 new cases confirmed

A further 58 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland on Monday.

It brings to 461 the total number of positive tests over the past seven days with 7,245 having contracted the disease since the outbreak here.

There were no further deaths over the weekend, with the total death toll remaining at 560.

There are 15 active care home outbreaks and two patients are in ICU with Covid-19 the latest figures show. There are 17 people in hospital with the virus.

On Monday, public transport operator Translink apologised to a woman who said she was "sick" with anxiety after travelling on a busy train between Dublin and Belfast last week.

Elizabeth Byrne told the BBC Stephen Nolan show she felt compelled to self-isolate for two weeks after travelling on the "packed" train where she could see no signs of social-distancing.

Translink said the situation was "not appropriate" during the pandemic and has begun an investigation.

A Translink spokesperson said: "We have managed public transport services safely during Covid-19 and continue to do so, however these were exceptional circumstances on Saturday, with a power failure leading to operational difficulties, and an additional train was provided on the 11.20 from Dublin.

"We accept that communication was not adequate regarding this.

“We are carrying out an investigation to ensure we learn from instances like this and are also reviewing our boarding and communications arrangements for passengers with our colleagues in Irish Rail.

“Where services are busy, we do recommend that passengers allow additional time for their journey as it may be necessary to wait for the next train.

Meanwhile, a leaked scientific document prepared for the UK Government has claimed up to 1,900 people could die in Northern Ireland in a second wave of coronavirus this winter.

The "reasonable worst case scenario" is set out in a paper by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage). The Department of Health in Northern Ireland appeared not to accept the figure for Northern Ireland.

