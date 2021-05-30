Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 63 cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,153

A further 63 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

No further deaths were reported by the department in that time frame, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,153.

Only limited figures are now released at the weekend by the Department of Health. As a result of the bank holiday, the next full set of Covid-19 figures released from the department will be on Tuesday.

According to the latest vaccination figures released on Sunday, 1,702,304 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Within this figure, 1,044,147 are first doses while 658,157 people have received their second dose.

The figures show 6,623 vaccines were administered within the last 24 hours.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, the UK’s vaccine minister has said The World Health Organisation (WHO) must be allowed to fully investigate the origins of the Covid pandemic.

Nadhim Zahawi's comments come after the Sunday Times reported that British agents now believe it is "feasible" that the crisis began with a coronavirus leak from a Chinese research laboratory in Wuhan.

The newspaper reported that the development, which Beijing has angrily denied, has prompted US diplomatic sources to share their concerns that "we are one wet market or bio lab away from the next spillover".

China has previously faced claims that the Wuhan Institute of Virology could be the suspected source of the Covid-19 virus.

Mr Zahawi told Sky News: "I think it's really important that the WHO is allowed to conduct its investigation unencumbered into the origins of this pandemic and that we should leave no stone unturned to understand why, not only because of the current pandemic that has swept the world, but also for future-proofing the world's capability to deal with pandemics."

Mr Zahawi was asked if he could trust the WHO after a team of experts from WHO and China said in February that the virus was "extremely unlikely" to have entered the human population as a result of a laboratory-related incident.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, said that he did not believe the initial report was "extensive enough" and called for more research, adding that all hypotheses into the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19 "remain on the table".