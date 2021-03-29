Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 65 new cases reported

129 Covid patients in hospitals across NIFirst Minister hails 'another step on road' as SSE Arena opens as mass vaccination centreFoster reiterates jab gap warning over rates between NI and Republic

No further Covid-related deaths have taken place in Northern Ireland and 65 new cases of the virus have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

The death toll remains at 2,111 while the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began has risen to 117,015

Some 1,016 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.

There are 129 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 17 in intensive care and 42 requiring ventilation.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 95%.

There are 17 care homes dealing with confirmed Covid outbreaks.

The latest figures come as the SSE Arena in Belfast opened on Monday as a mass vaccination centre where during a visit First Minister Arlene Foster hailed it as "another step on the road" out of the pandemic for Northern Ireland.

She was joined by Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann.

Due to a slowdown in the UK's vaccine supply lines will see the centre processing around 11,000 people a week initially, however, the numbers will ramp up as more AstraZeneca jabs become available.

The arena floor has the capacity for 60 separate vaccination stations.

The latest vaccination programme figures for Northern Ireland show over 50% of the adult population have received a jab with 725,000 people having received their first dose.