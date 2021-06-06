Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 69 cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,154

A further 69 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

No further deaths were reported, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,154.

Only limited figures are now released at the weekend by the Department of Health. As a result, the next full set of Covid-19 figures released from the department will be on Monday.

According to the latest vaccination figures released on Sunday, 1,790,718 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland.

There have been 7,458 vaccinations administered in the last 24 hours according to the Department of Health dashboard.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, vaccinating children could have "upsides" by preventing school classrooms from being shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks, Matt Hancock has argued.

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was approved for use by the UK regulator in children aged 12 to 15 on Friday but experts have flagged ethical concerns in issuing jabs to a group that is classified as being at low risk from Covid-19.

The Health Secretary said he would be considering advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the "right approach" before making a final decision.

But the senior Government minister said there were "plenty of good reasons" for inoculating children, despite admitting it was "very rare" that young people are affected "very negatively" by coronavirus infection.

He said preventing long Covid in children and putting a stop to school disruptions could be two reasons to go ahead with offering vaccines to those aged 12-15, following the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA) recent Pfizer ruling.

His comments come as a Government adviser said he was "not sure" it was the right time to be giving shots to children when vaccines were needed in developing countries to guard against deaths.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Breakfast: "If we haven't got enough vaccine in the world and you want to do most to save lives, then sending the vaccine to Africa or to India, to places that need it, would actually have greater impact.

"There's a really interesting moral and ethical balance here between doing most for most people on a global benefit and doing most for society, the wellbeing, in our country."