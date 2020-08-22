Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 71 more Covid cases confirmed as eight PSNI officers at one station test positive

Police stations in Antrim and Newtownabbey close due to Covid outbreakNI deaths toll remains at 559Scroll down to read Saturday's blog

More than 50 officers in the area are reportedly self-isolating. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

There have been no further deaths and 71 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total number of positive cases is now 6,647, while the death toll remains at 559.

In the last seven days there have been 276 cases of the virus confirmed.

There are currently 10 Covid-19 patients in hospital, however none of these patients are in intensive care.

Nine care homes are dealing with active outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after it emerged that eight PSNI officers from Antrim Police Station have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has also revealed that more than 50 other officers are self-isolating.

According to Department of Health figures, there have 75 cases of the virus in Antrim and Newtownabbey in the last 14 days.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “Following reports of a number of officers from Antrim Station being unwell, these officers have undergone testing for Covid-19. At this time, eight of these officers have tested positive for the virus. “We have undertaken, and we will continue to undertake a range of appropriate measures, in line with public health advice and guidance, to address the issue. This includes the closure of both Antrim and Newtownabbey stations in order to conduct a deep clean.“Colleagues from across the district are also self-isolating and will undergo testing for Covid-19 tested. “I want to reassure public that we have plans in place to ensure continuance of service delivery to keep our people and our communities safe.“We are also working to identify any other risks arising from this outbreak and will address those with our health care partners.”

Meanwhile, further lockdown restrictions will be imposed from Monday in Northern Ireland, as the region continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a ten-fold increase in the number of weekly cases since July, with 262 positive cases diagnosed in the last seven days.

The spike in cases has prompted Health Minister Robin Swann to reduce the number of people allowed to gather outdoors from 30 to 15 and to limit the number allowed to meet indoors to six people from no more than two households.

Mr Swann also announced that the PSNI would focus enforcement of the Covid regulations in hotspot areas.

