Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 75 new cases

Death toll remains at 2,152

There have been 75 new Covid cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

There have been no further deaths.

The statistics published on Tuesday also reveal a total of 1,647,207 vaccines have been administered across Northern Ireland.

There are 29 hospital inpatients with Covid and two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%, and there are currently four active outbreaks in care homes.

A total of 583 positive coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past seven days, up from 606 the previous week.

A total of 122,282 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

It comes as a senior medic has warned the health service is in a deep crisis with children and cancer survivors among those languishing on hospital waiting lists.

Mark Taylor, director of the Royal College of Surgeons in Northern Ireland, said one in four people here is now waiting for a hospital appointment.

He added that more than 4,000 red flag procedures have been cancelled during the pandemic.

However, the surgeon said politicians have the opportunity to take advantage of Covid-19 to put in place a range of changes that will help address our waiting list shame.

And he said he is optimistic that the deteriorating situation can be resolved in less than the 10 years the Health Minister has predicted it will take to address the crisis.

Mr Taylor was speaking as the Royal College of Surgeons published a new 10-step action plan to kickstart the post-pandemic recovery of local surgical services.

He said: “Northern Ireland already faced a monumental task on waiting times before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“The situation has only worsened over the last year and our health service is in deep crisis with half of patients waiting more than a year for their treatment.

“When you add in those patients waiting for their first consultant appointment, one in four people in Northern Ireland is on a waiting list.

"These patients will be waiting in pain and uncertainty, some of them unable to work or go about day-to-day life.

“They will be waiting for treatments ranging from hip and knee replacements to post-mastectomy breast reconstructions, and children’s surgeries such as putting in vents for ear glue.”