Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 77 cases reported

A further 77 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

No further deaths were reported by the department in that time frame, with the death toll from the virus remaining at 2,152.

Only limited figures are now released at the weekend, with the Department of Health confirming on Sunday the figures were being released earlier than normal in advance of essential network updates.

Latest vaccination figures show that 1,624,053 total vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, the Home Secretary Priti Patel has denied a claim by Dominic Cummings that the Government's original response to the coronavirus outbreak was to pursue a strategy of "herd immunity".

Asked on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show about the claim that herd immunity had been the original policy, Ms Patel replied: "Absolutely not."

She added: "Our strategy was always about protecting public health, saving lives and protecting the NHS.

"Absolutely all colleagues involved in those meetings and discussions, working with the chief scientist and the chief medical officers, absolutely recognised that from the very difficult discussions that we had.

"At the time of a crisis, when government is making very, very tough decisions, difficult decisions, we put public life and protecting the public at the forefront of all those decisions."