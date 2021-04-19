Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 79 new cases as 'limited' vaccine programme extension rolled out

Death toll remains at 2,135Availability for some 35-39-year-olds to book vaccine

People queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre in the SSE Arena, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

There have been no further Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The latest figures come as the vaccine programme in Northern Ireland was extended on a limited basis.

The update on Monday means the death toll from the virus remains at 2,135.

A further 79 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,305 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 119,111 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

A total of six people have died from the virus in the past seven days, down from eight the week before.

Over the past seven days 776 people have tested positive for the virus, up from 713 the week before.

There are currently 69 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with eight in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 95%, and there are currently two active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Monday's figures come as there is to be an "early opportunity" for those aged between 35 and 39 to book a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

The Department of Health announced this extension was ahead of schedule on the full opening up of the programme to the entire 35-39 age group - due to take place by the end of April.

Bookings at the vaccine centre in Belfast's SSE Arena will be available from 2pm on Monday, with limited availability.

The department said appointments in community pharmacies will be made available to 35 to 39 year olds later in April as vaccine supplies permit.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I have always been clear that we would move through the vaccine programme as quickly as vaccine deliveries and capacity allows as recommended by JCVI.

"I recently announced that we successfully administered over one million vaccines across Northern Ireland to the highest priority groups. This figure is expected to rise exponentially as the trust vaccine centres and GP practices continue to deliver second doses while the vaccine centre at the SSE Arena and the Community pharmacists push ahead to deliver first doses.

"Opening up to 35-39 year olds earlier than expected is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all staff who are delivering the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland.

“I encourage those who are eligible to seize this opportunity and take up the offer of vaccination. Getting the vaccine not only protects you but also those close to you.

"I would also strongly encourage anyone aged 40 years or over who hasn’t booked themselves a vaccination appointment yet to do so as soon as possible.”

The Department of Health said the vaccine programme would also be opened up to those living in the same house with someone who is severely immunosuppressed, once their household has received a letter from their GP.

Those who wish to avail of these extended appointments are advised to be patient as supplies are limited. Appointments will be more widely available by the end of April.

To book visit: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.

Where online booking is not possible, the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.