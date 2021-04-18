Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 82 new cases

Death toll here remains at 2,13568 Covid-19 inpatients in NI hospitalsDr Tom Black gives backing to Executive's latest roadmap

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: Dr Tom Black has backed the Executive's dates for the easing of lockdown restrictions.

There have been no further Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The update on Sunday means the death toll from the virus here remains at 2,135.

A further 82 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19, while a total of 119,032 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

A total of six people have died from the virus in the past seven days, down from ten the week before.

Over the past seven days 788 people have tested positive for the virus, up from 659 the week before.

There are currently 68 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with seven in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stand at 94%, and there are currently four active outbreaks of the virus in our care homes.

The figures come as Dr Tom Black, chair of British Medical Association NI, gave his approval of the Executive's roadmap, which last Thursday was updated to provide dates for the further reopening of parts of Northern Ireland's economy.

Non-essential retail is due to reopen in Northern Ireland on April 30.

Speaking on BBC1 NI's Sunday Politics programme, Dr Black said the Executive had gotten the approach right. He had previously been critical of ministers approach to the lifting of lockdown measures.

"What they're doing at the moment is correct. It's cautious, but it's the right thing to do because you need to ease restrictions slowly, keep an eye on the data, and react to any changes in the data," he explained.

"Obviously because of Easter and because of the opening that we've had, the easing we've seen already, we're seeing the R number [the rate at which one person goes on to infect another] increase, the number of patients with the infection increase in Northern Ireland at the moment. But it's not huge numbers," he stressed.

He acknowledged that there was some concern regarding the case figures for the Derry and Strabane area, but added that was is required is a careful eye on the data.

"And let's be frank... the public deserve some easing of restrictions that worked very hard for more than a hundred days now," added Dr Black.

Asked to give his opinion on the spike in cases in Londonderry, which the programme heard has seen its rate in infections double in a week, the GP said holidays like Easter, St Patrick's Day and Mother's Day, along with the return of pupils to schools, will push the rate up.

"Most of those cases are under 40 years old, so we're continuing with the vaccination programme. I was in my surgery yesterday doing hundreds of vaccinations and they were all clinically vulnerable and over-60s at the moment," said Dr Black.

"The vaccination programme has been superb in Northern Ireland."

He stressed, however, that it would be "key" going forward to keep infections in younger people as low as possible, as increased circulation of the coronavirus leads to mutations.

Dr Black urged border communities to be careful over the next few weeks due to the lower vaccination rate in the Republic.