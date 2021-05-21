Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 84 cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,152

No further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total death toll from the virus remains at 2,152 people.

A further 84 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,737 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 121,995 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Three people have died from the virus in the past seven days, up from two the previous week.

Over the past seven days 597 people have tested positive, down from 674 the week before.

There are currently 34 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 101%, and there are currently four active outbreaks in care homes.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said he “sincerely believes” there will not be a return to full lockdown in the region.

"I believe it's the end of the restrictions as we have seen them,” he told the BBC on Friday.

"Even in the modelling we have seen, in the worst case scenario the health service can continue to cope, albeit it needs ongoing support.

"Of course we can't, with a huge degree of accuracy, project into the future, we know there are other variants out in the world, we know they are having an impact in other places, we have to continue to protect ourselves and that's why the message remains that Covid is still with us.”