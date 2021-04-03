Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 84 new cases reported

84 new coronavirus cases No new deaths

A further 84 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

No new deaths were reported, with death toll in Northern Ireland now standing at 2,116.

In the past seven days, 788 people have tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, one further death and 107 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health.

In total 117,587 people have tested positive for the virus.

Hospital occupancy is at 96% across Northern Ireland with 16 Covid patients in intensive care, 10 of whom are on ventilators.

Six care homes are dealing with an outbreak.